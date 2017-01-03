Malloy, unions square off again
State employee unions say they have given enough to help Connecticut's fiscal picture, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants more concessions. While Malloy has the hammer of more potential layoffs in addition to the more than 1,000 state employees terminated last year, union leaders this year will again push for higher taxes on the state's wealthiest, a tactic that failed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|13 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC