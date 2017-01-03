Malloy, unions square off again

Malloy, unions square off again

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

State employee unions say they have given enough to help Connecticut's fiscal picture, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy wants more concessions. While Malloy has the hammer of more potential layoffs in addition to the more than 1,000 state employees terminated last year, union leaders this year will again push for higher taxes on the state's wealthiest, a tactic that failed last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity 13 hr Christsharia sLaw 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Thu BPT 1
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16) Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC