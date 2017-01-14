Looney Sworn In By His Kidney Donor
The swearing in ceremony for state representatives and senators at the capitol on the opening day of the General Assembly session tends to be pretty routine, sometimes dry ceremony. But Wednesday's swearing in of Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, took on special meaning as not only was he sworn in two weeks after undergoing a successful kidney transplant - he was sworn in by his donor.
