Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
There are 2 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 23 hrs ago, titled Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist organization. less Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist ... more HARTFORD - Comptroller Kevin Lembo , whose decision to review the charitable record of a Mississippi organization led to a flood of phone calls and electronic trolling, on Friday disqualified the group, which has been labeled as anti-gay and extremist.
#1 23 hrs ago
The correct phrasing would be that Lembo's agency disqualified the charity because it does not conform to the agency's requirements in anti discrimination policies for its employees. That the charity has been labeled an anti gay extremist organization is not the point, although I'm sure it's true, and it's reprehensible.
#2 3 hrs ago
The fact that there were thousands of retaliatory phones calls and emails says a lot about the bigotry of AFA supporters. Not like that wasn't already well known. They are also the sponsored organization for the censorship project known as One Million Moms and other hate filled programs. Hopefully they'll be bankrupt in 2017.
