Lawmakers Will Revisit Ride-Sharing Regulations

22 hrs ago

It's been almost two years since the Department of Transportation commissioned a report that made recommendations about how the state should regulate ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. The study conducted by the Institute for Regional and Municipal Policy at Central Connecticut State University, suggested that the state could treat the companies and their drivers more like taxi and livery services.

Chicago, IL

