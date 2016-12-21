Lawmakers Will Revisit Ride-Sharing Regulations
It's been almost two years since the Department of Transportation commissioned a report that made recommendations about how the state should regulate ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. The study conducted by the Institute for Regional and Municipal Policy at Central Connecticut State University, suggested that the state could treat the companies and their drivers more like taxi and livery services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|22 hr
|Trump your President
|17
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Libitards freaking out its great
|Dec 22
|Tard smasher
|1
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC