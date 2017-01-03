Lawmaker introduces legislation to waive fee for Connecticut's Purple Heart license plate

State Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, has introduced legislation that proposes to waive the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles fee required for any veteran awarded the Purple Heart to receive a Military Order of the Purple Heart license plate. "Anyone awarded the Purple Heart has literally shed blood in service to our country and even if it's a nominal fee, it doesn't seem right to charge someone who has already given so much to our nation," Scanlon said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.