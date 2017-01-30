Kevin Sullivan, Connecticut tax commissioner, said human resoruce...
Kevin Sullivan, Connecticut tax commissioner, said human resoruce departments are being targeted in an email scam supposedly sent by their company's CEO. The cyber criminals have already tricked payroll and human resource officials into giving them employee names, Social Security numbers and income information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC