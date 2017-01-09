Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel wants conviction decision reconsidered

Lawyers for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel have asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction in a 1975 killing - a request that adds another twist in the case because the justice who wrote the 4-3 majority ruling has left the court. The divided court ruled Dec. 30 that a lower court was wrong when it decided in 2013 that Skakel's trial lawyer made serious mistakes and ordered a new trial.

