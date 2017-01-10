Ken Dixon: Got milk? Why not?
Here's a suggestion for these uncertain times: drink more Connecticut milk. You can save jobs, and isn't that what this moment in national history seems to be all about? Why drink local, even if it costs a little more? Because we need to keep rural Connecticut's character.
