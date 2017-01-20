Hoteliers Take Sex-Trafficking Prevention 101
If you notice a hotel room filled with condoms and sex toys, multiple guests filing in and out of a single location, or a girl or boy who does not appear to be allowed to speak for themselves - you may be renting a room to a sex trafficker. Hotel staffers received that message delivered Thursday morning at Gateway Community College, where the Connecticut Lodging Association joined forces with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, the Office of the U.S. Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the advocacy organization Love 146 to host a "Human Trafficking Awareness" training.
