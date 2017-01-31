Home Medical Providers Get 60-Day Delay For New System
The 11th hour plea that home medical providers made to the Department of Social Services, and chairs of the Human Services and Appropriations Committee to delay the implementation of a new telephonic and computer-based in-home scheduling, tracking, and billing system was heard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC