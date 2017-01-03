Hearst Connecticut Media to open Norwalk headquarters
Hearst Connecticut Media Group announced Wednesday it is centralizing its group headquarters at 301 Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. Its five daily publications - the Connecticut Post , based in Bridgeport; The Hour, of Norwalk; The Advocate, of Stamford; Greenwich Time; and The News-Times, based in Danbury - will maintain local reporting and advertising staffs in local offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
|Extremist group "blows up" Comptroller's phone ...
|Dec 6
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Connecticut home to fewer homeless
|Dec '16
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC