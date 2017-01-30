Head Of Foodshare Steps Down

Head Of Foodshare Steps Down

Read more: The Hartford Courant

James Arena-DeRosa, president and CEO of Foodshare has resigned "due to personal reasons," the regional food bank announced Monday. DeRosa, who had been with the agency since July 2015, is returning to Boston, where he had lived and worked before coming to Connecticut, company spokeswoman Amanda Renna said in a press release.

