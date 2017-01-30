Head Of Foodshare Steps Down
James Arena-DeRosa, president and CEO of Foodshare has resigned "due to personal reasons," the regional food bank announced Monday. DeRosa, who had been with the agency since July 2015, is returning to Boston, where he had lived and worked before coming to Connecticut, company spokeswoman Amanda Renna said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec '16
|Ahab the Arab
|6
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC