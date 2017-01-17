Groceries, pharmacies can apply to participate in WIV
The Department of Public Health has announced that grocery stores and pharmacies can apply through the month of January to participate in the state's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC. Vendors must meet certain criteria to participate.
