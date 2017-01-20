Grad Gives Fairfield U. $2.5M For New Palliative Care Center

The nursing school at Fairfield University has received a substantial gift to found the Kanarek Center for Palliative & Supportive Nursing Education. Fairfield University trustee and alumna, Robin Kanarek, a 1996 B.S.N. graduate of the Kanarek Family Foundation, made a leadership gift in the amount of $2.5 million to found the center, the University announced recently.

