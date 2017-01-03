GoFundMe Set Up After Handicap Van Stolen From Stratford Family
A Stratford family was left struggling last week after a vitally important handicap-accessible van was stolen out of their driveway, but a GoFundMe has been established to help the family replace the vehicle. The van was stolen out of the McDowell family's driveway on Ruby Lane in Stratford sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. James McDowell told News 12 Connecticut that he reported the van stolen to Stratford Police, but that the family's life has been made more complicated by the loss of the van.
