For the first time since Reagan, the Cabinet won't include a Latino
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., left, speaks as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, right, listens during an event December 6, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.. Castro was on the Hill to meet with members of the Latino Leadership Academy of Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC