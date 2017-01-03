Fairfield Sen. Hwang Learns Lessons I...

Fairfield Sen. Hwang Learns Lessons In Elder Care

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Companions & Homemakers hosted state Sen. Tony Hwang in its Westport office last month to give the legislator information about elder care. Hwang met with the staff of Companions & Homemakers, Inc., a privately owned Connecticut business providing in-home care to the elderly residents of Connecticut since 1990.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Sat TomInElPaso 2
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Thu BPT 1
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
News Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 2
News State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16) Dec 13 Whaaaat 3
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,715,320

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC