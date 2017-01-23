Effort to protect public lands in CT ...

Effort to protect public lands in CT from sale or giveaway underway

10 hrs ago

The Connecticut Forest and Park Association wants to keep public lands in the state from being sold or given away. The association is calling for a constitutional amendment and has submitted a letter to the General Assembly signed by 125 local, state, regional and national organizations seeking a statewide referendum to do that.

