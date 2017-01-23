Effort to protect public lands in CT from sale or giveaway underway
The Connecticut Forest and Park Association wants to keep public lands in the state from being sold or given away. The association is calling for a constitutional amendment and has submitted a letter to the General Assembly signed by 125 local, state, regional and national organizations seeking a statewide referendum to do that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC