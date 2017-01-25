East Windsor Crowd Largely Backs Casino Plan
If a vote was taken Tuesday night amongst the 400-plus in attendance at a "community conversation'' on a proposed casino in town, it's pretty clear that blackjack, craps and slot machines would be in East Windsor's future. The crowd that jammed every seat and spilled into the hallways and corridors of the East Windsor Middle School was pro-casino, for sure, as speaker after speaker talked about the economic benefits that a casino would bring a mostly rural north central Connecticut town of about 11,100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC