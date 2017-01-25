East Windsor Crowd Largely Backs Casino Plan

If a vote was taken Tuesday night amongst the 400-plus in attendance at a "community conversation'' on a proposed casino in town, it's pretty clear that blackjack, craps and slot machines would be in East Windsor's future. The crowd that jammed every seat and spilled into the hallways and corridors of the East Windsor Middle School was pro-casino, for sure, as speaker after speaker talked about the economic benefits that a casino would bring a mostly rural north central Connecticut town of about 11,100.

