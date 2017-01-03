Duff Urges DMV To Find Vendor In Fairfield County To Replace AAA
After it was announced last week that AAA offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties will no longer perform any services for the Department of Motor Vehicles , Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff is calling on the state to find a new vendor for driver's license renewals. Connecticut's contract with AAA Northeast ended on January 1 after the DMV could not reach an agreement with the franchise, which owns offices throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 8
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
|State Police Detectives Investigate Thomaston P... (Jul '16)
|Dec 13
|Whaaaat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC