Department Of Motor Vehicles Rolls Out Permit Tests In Russian, Arabic

Department of Motor Vehicle officials say they are now offering learner's permit tests in Russian and Arabic after customer requests for tests in the two languages. DMV spokesman Bill Seymour said Friday that the department "received a number of requests" for the tests in those languages and that the new tests will serve a population of Connecticut residents who have a limited ability to speak, read, write or understand English.

