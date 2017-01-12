Democrats Pick Fight With Republicans Over Campaign Financing
Without a 2018 gubernatorial candidate to unite behind, the Connecticut Democratic Party appears to be trying to discredit Republican candidates who have expressed interest in the job. Only one Democrat, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, has formed a committee to explore a possible run for governor.
