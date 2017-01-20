Defunding threat looms over Planned Parenthood
A plan by the new congressional Republican majority to "defund" Planned Parenthood could leave 30,000 Connecticut patients - mostly young women - without access to birth control pills, cancer screenings and other health care. "It's unlikely other providers can take care of such large numbers of patients," said Judy Tabar, CEO of Planned Parenthood for Southern New England.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|12 hr
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Comptroller likely to disqualify anti-gay group
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC