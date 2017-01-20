Defunding threat looms over Planned P...

Defunding threat looms over Planned Parenthood

26 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

A plan by the new congressional Republican majority to "defund" Planned Parenthood could leave 30,000 Connecticut patients - mostly young women - without access to birth control pills, cancer screenings and other health care. "It's unlikely other providers can take care of such large numbers of patients," said Judy Tabar, CEO of Planned Parenthood for Southern New England.

