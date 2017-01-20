CT residents expected to take part in Women's March on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Washington, D.C. next weekend for the Women's March on Washington. The Connecticut Chapter of the Women's March on Washington says 90 charter buses are expected to make the drive to the nation's capital.
