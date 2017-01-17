Connecticut's Budget Improves Slightly For 2017, But Deficits Still Loom

Under water for most of the 2017 fiscal year so far, Connecticut's budget situation has improved and is running a $23.3 million surplus, according to the governor's budget office. The corporation tax was revised up $80 million as a result of strong collections over the past few months, and the legal settlement with a Wall Street credit rating agency brought in an unexpected $31.5 million earlier this month.

