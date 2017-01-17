Connecticut's Budget Improves Slightl...

Connecticut's Budget Improves Slightly For 2017, But Deficits Still Loom

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

Under water for most of the 2017 fiscal year so far, Connecticut's budget situation has improved and is running a $23.3 million surplus, according to the governor's budget office. The corporation tax was revised up $80 million as a result of strong collections over the past few months, and the legal settlement with a Wall Street credit rating agency brought in an unexpected $31.5 million earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC