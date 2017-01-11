Connecticut Womena s Hall of Fame Announces 2017 Inductees
The Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame is honoring heroic women who protect and serve and motivate those around them to excel and be a part of the next generation of women heroes. Three women will be inducted in 2017 for their remarkable work living to "protect and serve".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
