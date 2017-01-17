Connecticut women brace for potential disruptions to D.C. march
Karen Giannuzzi, at center left and Mary Himes, center right, stand along with other women displaying the posters they made to be used during the March on Washington at Giannuzzi's home in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Women's March on Washington, according to the event website, is a rally and march to call attention to the new Trump administration on their first day in office that women's rights are human rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC