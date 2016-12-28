Connecticut Winter Counts Document Re...

Connecticut Winter Counts Document Revival of New England's Bald Eagles

For nearly four decades, Connecticut volunteers have fanned out across the state on one day every January searching for a majestic bird that is both a national symbol and a remarkable environmental success story: the bald eagle. This year will be no different, and on Jan. 14 an estimated 200 enthusiastic birders will be tramping along riverbanks and scouring the trees and islands for eagles young and old.

