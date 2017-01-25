Connecticut to Cut Funding for 21 Gun Salutes at Veteran Funerals - Too Costly
Meanwhile Connecticut state university and colleges, along with Hartford and New Haven, have declared themselves sanctuary cities. And state employees were given fat raises at the end of December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC