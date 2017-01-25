Connecticut Sentencing Commission meeting on sentencing of sex offenders
Part of the Commission's charge is to "make recommendations concerning criminal justice legislation, including proposed modifications thereto, to the joint standing committee of the General Assembly having cognizance of matters relating to the judiciary which shall hold a hearing thereon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Jan 19
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC