Connecticut Senator introduces bill requiring president, nominees to release tax returns
The senators say the bill would require President-Elect Donald Trump and future presidential nominees to release recent tax returns, giving the public insight into income, holdings, and foreign business dealings. "Americans deserve to know if the President of the United States is making decisions on behalf of the citizens of this country or to protect his own investments," Senator Murphy said in a news release.
