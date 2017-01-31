Connecticut Sen. Murphy's Bill Aims T...

Connecticut Sen. Murphy's Bill Aims To Block Trump's Muslim Ban

Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy unveiled legislation Monday to block President Donald Trump's restriction on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East. Murphy's bill would withhold any funding to enforce the executive order and declares it illegal based on the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which banned discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin.

