Connecticut nuclear plant seeks to bid on state contracts

As low energy prices put strains on operators of U.S. nuclear plants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce any risk the Millstone Power Station will close by allowing it to sell power directly to the state. While not threatening a shutdown, the owners of Connecticut's only nuclear power plant have met with legislators and described their vulnerability to trends affecting the industry nationwide and expressed interest in bidding for state contracts.

