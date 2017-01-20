Connecticut nuclear plant seeks to bid on state contracts
As low energy prices put strains on operators of U.S. nuclear plants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce any risk the Millstone Power Station will close by allowing it to sell power directly to the state. While not threatening a shutdown, the owners of Connecticut's only nuclear power plant have met with legislators and described their vulnerability to trends affecting the industry nationwide and expressed interest in bidding for state contracts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC