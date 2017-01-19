Connecticut highways a connection for sex trafficking
A woman from China takes a bus from New York, up Interstate 95, Interstate 91 to Windsor Locks, answering an ad for a beautician. Police she say she was forced into modern day slavery in the sex trade until they rescued her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC