Connecticut Democrats Ready Fight Over Obamacare Repeal
Surrounded by people worried about losing their health insurance if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-5, Monday both implored President-elect Donald Trump and Republican politicians to shelve the idea. "Repealing it without replacing it is a recipe for catastrophe," said Blumenthal, who conceded Democrats like himself and Esty were in for the "fight of our lives'' to save Obamacare since Trump, and the Republican-controlled House and Senate have already vowed to kill it.
