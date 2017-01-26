Connecticut CON Task Force Issues Final Report

A major purpose of the Certificate of Need Task Force established by Governor Malloy last February was to deliver recommendations on how to improve the existing CON program in light of the evolving health care industry and changing market conditions. On January 13, 2017, after eight months of meetings, the Task Force issued a wide-ranging and somewhat confusing Final Report with a laundry list of "recommendations" and "options" for the Governor to consider.

