Connecticut CON Task Force Issues Fin...

Connecticut CON Task Force Issues Final Report

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: JD Supra

A major purpose of the Certificate of Need Task Force established by Governor Malloy last February was to deliver recommendations on how to improve the existing CON program in light of the evolving health care industry and changing market conditions. On January 13, 2017, after eight months of meetings, the Task Force issued a wide-ranging and somewhat confusing Final Report with a laundry list of "recommendations" and "options" for the Governor to consider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things Connecticut residents hold sacred Jan 19 BPT 1
News Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut Jan 15 Le Jimbo 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12) Jan 11 Nope 23
News Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity Jan 7 TomInElPaso 2
News States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma... Jan 3 Evilgelicalling 18
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... Dec 29 Ahab the Arab 8
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC