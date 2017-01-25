Connecticut Attorney General Leads Charge To Protect Consumers, Cites Trump
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is leading a group of 16 other state attorneys general in filing a motion to intervene in a federal appeals case to defend the constitutionality of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "The CFPB is the cop on the beat, protecting Main Street from Wall Street misconduct," Jepsen said in a statement.
