Conn. lawmaker who spearheaded Safe Haven law dies
Longtime Connecticut lawmaker Ann Dandrow , who spearheaded the state's baby Safe Haven law that became a national model, has died. She started her political career with election to the Southington Board of Education and became the town council's first woman chairman in 1982.
