Comptroller pulls plug on extremist charity

10 hrs ago

Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist organization. less Upon the recommendation of a group that oversees state employee charities, State Comptroller Kevin Lembo on Friday disqualified a Mississippi based charity that has been labeled an anti-gay extremist ... more HARTFORD - Comptroller Kevin Lembo , whose decision to review the charitable record of a Mississippi organization led to a flood of phone calls and electronic trolling, on Friday disqualified the group, which has been labeled as anti-gay and extremist.

