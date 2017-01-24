Community News For The Hebron Edition

10 hrs ago

The Hebron Lions Club and RHAM High School Club are taking on the challenge of serving others in need and set a goal to raise $2,500 to $3,000, to be donated to the USA Disaster Relief Fund LCIF. Checks made out to RHAM Leo Club Disaster Relief Fund may be sent to RHAM High School, RHAM Leo Club, 85 Wall St., Hebron, CT 06248.

