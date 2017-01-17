Community Channel: Dean's list, artists and more
Leslie and Gary Orlowski purchase baked goods from Wave Hill Breads at the Westport Winter Farmers Market at Gilbertie's Herb and Garden Center Jan. 14. The farmers market runs Saturdays through mid-March and will feature a cooking competition January 28 that will be judged by chefs from local restaurants. less Leslie and Gary Orlowski purchase baked goods from Wave Hill Breads at the Westport Winter Farmers Market at Gilbertie's Herb and Garden Center Jan. 14. The farmers market runs Saturdays through mid-March and ... more The annual Connecticut Scholastic Art Contest last month resulted in 18 Gold Key Award winners from the Fairfield public school district.
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut
|Jan 15
|Le Jimbo
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Animal Cruelty ...Paws, Claws and More Animal R... (Mar '12)
|Jan 11
|Nope
|23
|Lembo pulls plug on Mississippi charity
|Jan 7
|TomInElPaso
|2
|States up security after Vt. reports Russian ma...
|Jan 3
|Evilgelicalling
|18
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|8
