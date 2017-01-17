Committee Moves Closer To Drafting Legislation To Raise The Age
The Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee Thursday adopted recommendations that set out to implement Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's vision to treat most 18, 19, and 20-year-olds as juveniles and not adults in the criminal justice system. If eventually passed by the full General Assembly, it would make Connecticut the first state in the country to adopt such legislation that treats these "emerging adults" as juveniles.
