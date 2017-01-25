CCM Proposes Raising State Sales Tax To Benefit Municipalities

A key lobbying group for cities and towns on Tuesday proposed raising the state sales tax and steering the additional funds to municipalities, which have long relied on property taxes to fund crucial services. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities wants lawmakers to eliminate at least 10 percent of the sales tax exemptions and raise the tax to as much as 7 percent, up from 6.35 percent - moves that would pull in an additional $700 million, they estimate.

