Car fire smokes I-95 Northbound near Bridgeport

Bridgeport Fire Department personel extinguish a car fire on I-95 near Exits 26 and 27 Northbound.tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Bridgeport Fire Department personel extinguish a car fire on I-95 near Exits 26 and 27 Northbound.tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 BRIDGEPORT - A wall of smoke blew across I-95 as firefighters extinguished a car fire Tuesday evening, according to video footage captured by the Connecticut Department of Transportation . The flames were put out around 5:15 p.m., according to fire dispatch reports.

