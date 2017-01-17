Bus Tour to Honor Black History, Promote School Choice

The Connecticut Parents Union will host the two-day event, beginning at Hartford's Phillips Metropolitan CME Church and touring throughout Hartford, East Haven, and West Haven to educate, empower, and engage communities about the importance of ensuring educational and economic equity for all Connecticut children, regardless of zip code. Keynote speakers include retired Georgia Rep. Alisha Thomas Morgan, Financial Empowerment expert Charles "Tank" Harris, Andrea Comer, Executive Director CBIA Education and Workforce Partnership, Fathers In Education, Civil Rights Attorney Josephine Smalls Miller, Connecticut lawmakers and school parents, faith leaders, and community leaders.

