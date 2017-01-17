Bridgeport rally calls for immigrant protections

Rosana Padilla, who is a member of the Latino Advocacy Foundation, attends a rally to support the Sanctuary designation for the city of Bridgeport and its institutions in front of City Hall in Bridgeport, Conn., onThursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The rally, which was led by Make the Road Connecticut, takes place just days after the massive mobilization in Washington DC calling for local policies that protect immigrants and refugees against racists and anti-immigrant rhetoric following the election of Donald Trump.

