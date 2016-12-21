Boucher Applauds Reduced Wait Times A...

Boucher Applauds Reduced Wait Times At Motor Vehicle Offices

21 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

State Senator Toni Boucher commended the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles and its employees after the agency announced that customer wait times have been dramatically reduced. "I was hopeful that the appointments of former Deputy Commissioner Michael Bzdyra to Commissioner and former Voya Financial COO Judeen Wrinn as Deputy Commissioner would bring about positive changes," Sen. Boucher said.

Chicago, IL

