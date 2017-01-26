Blumenthal to call for $1 trillion in infrastructure spending

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is preparing to unveil a spending plan he said would funnel money into roads and bridges, hospitals, airports, and schools. The Connecticut Democrat said the blueprint would spend $1 trillion to toughen and expand the country's infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.