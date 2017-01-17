Blumenthal, Murphy, will attend inaug...

Blumenthal, Murphy, will attend inaugural, reject nominees

Connecticut's U.S. Senators Chris Murphy, left, and Richard Blumenthal, in this 2016 file photo, said Monday in Hartford they will attend Friday's presidential inauguration, but plan to vote against several of the cabinet nominees proposed by President-elect Donald J. Trump.

