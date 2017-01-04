Bill would require all schools purcha...

Bill would require all schools purchase AEDs

The Latest on opening day of the Connecticut General Assembly session : 2:50 p.m. The leader of Conn BOSTON - Governor Charlie Baker is carefully reviewing a bill that would require all schools and athletic fields to have an automated external defibrillator- or AED- on site. Families of children who died after suffering sudden cardiac arrest believe these machines have the potential to save lives when someone's heart stops beating abruptly.

